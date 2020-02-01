608 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $313.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.59 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

