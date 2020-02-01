Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 3,006 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

