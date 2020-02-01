Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.76

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 21500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.93%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,533,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,287 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

