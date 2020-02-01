Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.72. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 21.93.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 432,703 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 56,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.