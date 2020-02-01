Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

