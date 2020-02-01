Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI opened at $58.48 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.