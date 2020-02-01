Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 4,835 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.91. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

