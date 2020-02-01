AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Svb Leerink began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.18. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is Forex?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.