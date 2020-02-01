ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. ValuEngine upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ADIDAS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $158.16 on Thursday. ADIDAS AG/S has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $176.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average of $155.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter valued at $2,085,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,872,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the third quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.