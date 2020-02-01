Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

Shares of AMD opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,303,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,498,008 shares in the company, valued at $60,204,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

