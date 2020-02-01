Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

AIH stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.28 million during the quarter.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

