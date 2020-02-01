AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALRM. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Imperial Capital raised AlarmCom from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. First Analysis raised AlarmCom from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on AlarmCom and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.10.

Shares of ALRM opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after buying an additional 603,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,737,000 after buying an additional 109,046 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,506,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after acquiring an additional 314,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AlarmCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AlarmCom by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 206,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

