Align Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.42.

ALGN opened at $257.10 on Thursday. Align Technology has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.96 and its 200-day moving average is $233.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $130,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $1,932,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,208 shares of company stock worth $5,037,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

