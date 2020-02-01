Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.40 million, a P/E ratio of 609.80 and a beta of 1.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

