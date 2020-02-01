Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Gap Up to $5.82

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $5.82. Alpha Pro Tech shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 113,842 shares.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.