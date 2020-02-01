Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amc Networks by 152.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 92.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 29.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Bank of America lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $36.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.76. Amc Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. Amc Networks’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.