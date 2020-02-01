American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

ACC opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.33. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

