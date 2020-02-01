American Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $144.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.34. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

