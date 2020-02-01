American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Sets New 12-Month High at $136.85

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.85 and last traded at $136.45, with a volume of 18705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.04.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,635,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after buying an additional 196,138 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

