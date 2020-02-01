Analysts Expect Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Cango stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.98. Cango has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

