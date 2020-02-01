Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corning Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,648 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,779,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 587.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 523,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corning by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 352,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

