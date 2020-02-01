Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crane Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crane in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CR. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 14.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

