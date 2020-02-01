Analysts Issue Forecasts for MiX Telematics Ltd -‘s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) – Research analysts at First Analysis issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiX Telematics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. First Analysis analyst H. Smith forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

MIXT opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $296.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in MiX Telematics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 233,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MiX Telematics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in MiX Telematics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.