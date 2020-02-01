Analysts Offer Predictions for A. O. Smith Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

NYSE AOS opened at $42.69 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $803,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after buying an additional 1,760,838 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 14,348.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after buying an additional 554,147 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.