Analysts Set ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $11.63

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.24. ADTRAN has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair bought 10,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $454,950.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Kimpe bought 3,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 49,166 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $2,431,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,051,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

