Analysts Set Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) PT at $164.32

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $37,286.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,530 shares of company stock valued at $43,949,519 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 48.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 140.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Coupa Software by 8.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period.

Coupa Software stock opened at $161.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $80.54 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

