Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 33.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 2,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 202.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,275.98. The firm has a market cap of $988.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

