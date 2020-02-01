Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,325,000 after buying an additional 30,505 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average of $135.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $144.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

