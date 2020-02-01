ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up approximately 1.6% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

ANSS opened at $274.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.24 and a fifty-two week high of $280.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

