Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Antares Pharma in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATRS. BidaskClub cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $599.04 million, a PE ratio of 367.37 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

