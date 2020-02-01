Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.57

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 2334838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

