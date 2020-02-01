ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ANZ in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ANZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

ANZBY stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. ANZ has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

