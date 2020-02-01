Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.72. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillman Co. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 977,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,156 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $22,877,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $21,554,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $19,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

