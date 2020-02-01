Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.88) by $0.59. As a group, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

