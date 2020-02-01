Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,454. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.13.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $239.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.93. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $166.15 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

