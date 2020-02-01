Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys 6,472 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $5,423,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 44,796 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

