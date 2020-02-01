Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albany International by 2,065.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,138,000 after acquiring an additional 254,679 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

Albany International stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.24 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

