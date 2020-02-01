Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 792,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $130.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.89.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,810,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.