Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Herman Miller worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLHR stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

MLHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

