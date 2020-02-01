Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $163.08 and a one year high of $247.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Cfra raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

