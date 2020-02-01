Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,069.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,124 shares of company stock worth $1,834,124 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

