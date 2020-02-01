Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.48 and a 52 week high of $123.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

