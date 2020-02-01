Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,398,000 after acquiring an additional 557,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 280,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after acquiring an additional 176,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $171.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.02 and its 200-day moving average is $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $138.13 and a 52 week high of $179.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

