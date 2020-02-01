Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $1.97 Million Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $71.75 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

