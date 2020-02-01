Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $3.73 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises 1.4% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $1,050,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $610,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 84.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $278.97 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $185.93 and a 1 year high of $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

