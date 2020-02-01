Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.25 Million in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,271 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Paycom Software makes up approximately 1.2% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Paycom Software by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock opened at $318.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $145.92 and a one year high of $325.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

