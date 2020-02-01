Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of VF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,841,000.

VFC opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

