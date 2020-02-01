Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 614,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000.

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.32 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

