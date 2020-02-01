Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,654,000 after purchasing an additional 292,437 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after buying an additional 282,854 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter worth $34,992,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 53.7% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,849,000 after buying an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 441.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

NYSE WCG opened at $349.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $350.17.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.