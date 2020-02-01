Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes $3.13 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,392 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,677,000 after purchasing an additional 652,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 954,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after acquiring an additional 472,516 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $59.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, First Analysis boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

